Police seek woman charged in deadly crash inside Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk

State police are searching for the woman involved in a head-on collision in Norfolk’s Downtown Tunnel that killed another driver instantly.

Dominique Chi’qura Goodwin, 27, of Chesapeake was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 30 crash, according to state police.

Goodwin was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, going east on the westbound side of the tunnel. Goodwin struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, killing the driver, Shelby Riddick-Walker, 43, of Portsmouth.

Goodwin suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.

The Commonwealth Attorney charged Goodwin through a direct indictment. Efforts have been made to find and arrest Goodwin, whose last known address is in Chesapeake.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the state police by dialing 77 or 804-750-8788, or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com