Police seek woman who escaped from Colusa hospital

Sep. 26—Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that a woman set to return to Glenn County Jail escaped custody Monday while at Colusa Regional Hospital in Williams.

According to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Glass was booked into Glenn County Jail on Sept. 19 for a violation of her probation, failure to appear on a possession of stolen property charge, and misdemeanor drug charges. While in custody, officials said Glass suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that led to an "acute medical emergency."

As a result, Glass was taken to Glenn Medical Center on Sept. 21. Doctors there determined that Glass needed to be hospitalized, officials said.

"Glenn Medical Center did not have any bed space for Glass and determined there was space available at Colusa Regional Hospital," the Glenn County Sheriff's Office said. "She was transported from Glenn Medical Center by ambulance and admitted to Colusa Regional Hospital."

Officials said Glass, a nonviolent and low-level offender, was admitted to Colusa Regional Hospital for a period of time until she was considered healthy enough to return to Glenn County Jail.

"Due to critically low staffing levels at the Glenn County Jail and sheriff's office, staff were unavailable to standby with Glass while she was convalescing," officials said. "It was determined that medical staff would contact the Glenn County Jail when Glass became ambulatory and healthy enough to return to jail."

On Monday, Colusa Regional Hospital staff notified the Glenn County Sheriff's Office that Glass was healthy enough to return to Glenn County Jail.

"While deputies were enroute to pick up Glass, she walked out of the hospital and absconded from custody," officials said. "Colusa County Sheriff's Office and Glenn County Sheriff's Office checked the area around Colusa Regional Hospital and were unable to locate Glass."

According to The Sacramento Bee, Glass was allegedly spotted trying to flag down passing vehicles for a ride in Colusa. The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen at the intersection of East Webster and B streets.

A 911 caller reported seeing Glass in an orange jumpsuit on Monday, the Bee reported. When deputies responded to the area at about 2:03 p.m., she was no longer at the intersection.

The Glenn County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that it is currently seeking the whereabouts of Glass. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office at 530-934-6431 or in person at 543 West Oak St. in Willows.