Police seek info after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Mahanoy Twp.

Jul. 8—State police at Frackville are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 in Mahanoy Twp. on Wednesday afternoon that left a driver in serious condition.

Troopers said the incident happened at 5:40 p.m. near mile post 129.5.

According to police, the crash occurred when the suspect left his lane of travel and struck the other vehicle. The impact caused the vehicle to exit and re-enter the lane, where it was it was struck again.

The struck vehicle rolled over several times and its driver was ejected. She was flown the Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest in serious condition. A male and female in the vehicle were also taken for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspect stopped and approached an injured passenger but then fled the scene. He is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 with brown or black hair. He was wearing a black collared shirt with a logo on the left chest and dark-colored pants. He was driving a black, medium-sized SUV, possibly a Chevrolet. Police believe its driver's side front bumper/fender is damaged.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call police at 570-874-5300.