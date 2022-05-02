Police seek woman in Upper Makefield attempted homicide incident

Upper Makefield police and Bucks County Detectives are searching for a woman considered "armed and dangerous," following an attempted homicide incident in the township recently, according to police.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Monday morning that police are looking for 39-year-old Trinh Nguyen.

Nguyen was last seen in a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with a registration of KPF8791. Those who see her are asked to call 911 and to not approach her.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related and there are multiple victims. Additional information was not immediately available Monday morning.

