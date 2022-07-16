Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'

Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack.

New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger.

The interaction escalated, and the three suspects allegedly began hitting the unnamed victim over the head with an unidentified object.

The assailants reportedly made aggressive racial remarks to the victim, and said that they "hate white people" and "hate the way they talk."

MANHATTAN BODEGA WORKER CHARGED WITH MURDER WANTED TO AVOID CONFRONTATION, VIDEO SHOWS

"The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts and identity of three individuals depicted in the attached photo and video in connection to an assault that occurred within the confines of the 102nd Precinct," the New York Police Department said in a press release.

The suspects disembarked at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and fled the scene. The woman is in stable condition, but suffered lacerations and bleeding from the attack and needed three staples to close her head wound.

The authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

"The individuals fled on foot and the victim was removed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition where she received 3 staples on her head as a result of her injuries. NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident," the report added.

New York City's district attorney and law enforcement are under intense pressure after a string of poorly handled assault cases.

Soft-on-crime New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision to charge a convenience store worker with murder for stabbing an ex-convict in self-defense is "inexplicable" and "shocking," experts told Fox News Digital.

Jose Alba, 61, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and initially held on $500,000 cash bail for the July 1 slaying of Austin Simon, 35, who had attacked him.

The bail was reduced Thursday to a $50,000 bond, which his family has since posted, after Alba spent nearly a week at Rikers Island.