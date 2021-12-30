Police seeking another suspect in the double homicide last week in south Modesto

Modesto police are seeking another person in the double homicide last week that shook the airport neighborhood of Modesto.

Investigators asked for assistance in finding Marco “Chino” Santoyo, 20, of Bakersfield. A Modesto police Facebook post Wednesday did not disclose details of Santoyo’s alleged involvement with the shooting.

Julian Sisk, 20, and Taurean Travis, 19, were gunned down Dec. 21 in the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue, south of Oregon Park.

Three people are facing charges in what authorities say was a premeditated slaying: Amber Gartin, 20, Salvador Licea-Valencia, 28, and his brother Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia, 24.

According to a criminal complaint, Gartin took her children to a family member’s home on the day of the murders and then went to Sisk’s house. Gartin told Sisk’s family that she had guns, intended to shoot Julian Sisk and asked the family members to have him come outside, the complaint says.

According to police, Sisk and Travis went to a home on Thrasher Avenue where the three suspects live. The complaint says Salvador and Manuel Licea-Valencia and two other unidentified males armed themselves with firearms, hid behind a fence in front of the Thrasher Avenue home and discussed a plan to murder Sisk.

Other details of the shooting have not been released.

Gartin and Salvador Licea-Valencia also are charged with child abuse and evading police before their arrest Thursday near Glenn Avenue in south Modesto.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Santoyo may call Detective Josh Grant at (209) 342-6104 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.