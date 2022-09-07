Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' Monroe County man

Sep. 7—UNION — A Monroe County man described by authorities as "armed and dangerous" is being sought by law enforcement agencies in southern West Virginia.

The West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in locating Darrell R. Hamrick of Wayside.

Hamrick is driving a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla, with the West Virginia registration 3WA316, Capt. R.A. Maddy, with the West Virginia State Police, said. He was last seen on Wayside Talcott Road in Monroe County.

The search for Hamrick involves an incident that occurred Wednesday, Maddy said.

"Hamrick should be considered armed and dangerous," Maddy said. "If located, please do not approach but call the West Virginia State Police Union Detachment at 304-772-5100 or 911."

Maddy asked all residents of Monroe, Greenbrier and Summers counties to be on the lookout for Hamrick.

No additional details of Wednesday's incident were available.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

