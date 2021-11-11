Police seeking armed robbery suspect who hit Tacoma convenience stores minutes apart

A man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday in Tacoma. Just seven minutes later, police said, the suspect was robbing another store down the street.

The Tacoma Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify him.

At 5:28 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported that a man had just robbed the gas station convenience store at 3305 South 56th St., TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said.

The man displayed a handgun, took money and fled the store on foot, Haddow said. Minutes later, at 5:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a convenience store at 801 South 56th St. was robbed. The two stores are about 1.5 miles away from one another.

Haddow said the second robbery was similar to the first. A man displayed a handgun, took money and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive up to $1,000.