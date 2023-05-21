Police seeking armed robbery suspect

May 21—The Kokomo Police Department are seeking the suspect in a reported armed robbery.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, KPD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Washington in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers identified a female that reported she had been robbed at gunpoint while stepping out of her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, who was wearing a black track suit, a durag and tennis shoes that were black with white markings.

The victim told officers that when she was stepping out of her vehicle the suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her and told her to do what he said so she would not get hurt. The suspect took the victim's purse, which contained an undetermined amount of cash, credit cards and other miscellaneous items.

The victim was not injured.

During the initial investigation, information was obtained that the suspect possibly got into a silver or light-colored Audi Q7. It was last observed southbound on Washington Street from the 1800 block of N. Washington.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect or information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Brent Wines at (765)-456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department at (765)-456-7017. One can also report tips anonymously by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app from the iOS or Google Play app stores. You can also text a tip to us by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip, and send it to 847411.