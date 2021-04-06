Police seeking burglary suspect

Kim Dunlap, Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 6—Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe stole several vehicles from a northside business last weekend.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday to Kokomo Cab, 625 N. Washington St., in reference to a burglary that had taken place.

Upon arrival, employees told police that someone had allegedly entered the the building, ransacked the inside of the business and stole two vehicles from their lot, the release noted.

Police eventually located those two vehicles within a few blocks of the business, the release added, while surveillance footage from a nearby business also appeared to capture an unidentified male who is possibly linked to the incident.

If you have any additional information about this case or as to the identity of the unidentified male, you are urged to contact Sgt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Recommended Stories

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

    The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday. The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification. A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

  • Who needs a red carpet? Celebrities rocked this year's best fashion from home for another virtual awards show.

    From colorful suits to sheer dresses, here are the most eye-catching looks celebrities wore for the virtual SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Navy medic gunned down at Fort Detrick in Maryland after shooting 2 sailors in Frederick industrial park

    Two sailors were wounded in a shooting spree at an industrial park in Frederick, Maryland, before the suspect was fatally shot at Fort Detrick.

  • Tokyo Olympic organizers postpone water polo test event

    Tokyo Olympic organizers on Tuesday postponed a water polo test event set for this weekend and said it might be rescheduled for May or June. Reports in Japan say technical officials were unable to go to Japan because of strict procedures to enter the country. Organizers did not confirm that but said in a statement: "Considering the schedule of each stakeholder under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the event was necessary.”

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • Chapel Hill mall owner plans major update. Council wants to hear what public thinks.

    The 302,000-square-foot mall, Harris Teeter and other tenants with long-term leases are not facing redevelopment yet.

  • Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

    There’s a new quarterback coming to the Panthers.

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • Biden announces that all US adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    As of Tuesday, over 108 million Americans had received at least one vaccine dose and 63 million had been fully vaccinated.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • McConnell to CEOs: 'Stay out of politics.' Republicans threaten businesses opposing Georgia voting law

    “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics," Republican leader Mitch McConnell said of the Georgia voting law dispute.

  • Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

    The Canes face the Panthers, the Central Division leaders, in the first of a two-game set at PNC Arena.

  • Watchdog: Lebanon's vaccination of refugees, migrants lags

    Lebanon’s vaccination campaign has been slow and risks leaving behind some of the country’s most vulnerable people, including Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as well as migrant workers, a leading rights group said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch said only 18% of Palestinian refugees and 17% of Syrian refugees eligible for vaccines have gotten their shots, many citing either lack of information about vaccine access or fear of security measures as a reason for not registering to get the vaccine. “The entire vaccination campaign is slow and opaque, but refugees, migrant workers are lagging behind even more,” said Aya Majzoub, a Human Rights Watch researcher for Lebanon.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Palestinian president flies to Germany for medical checkup

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany on Monday for a medical checkup, Palestinian officials said. Abbas, 85, has long been in poor health and was admitted to hospital with pneumonia in 2018. Abbas flew by Jordanian helicopter from his Ramallah headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Amman, where he made a brief comment on the placing of Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother under house arrest.

  • Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

    Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.