Police seeking burglary suspect

Apr. 6—Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe stole several vehicles from a northside business last weekend.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday to Kokomo Cab, 625 N. Washington St., in reference to a burglary that had taken place.

Upon arrival, employees told police that someone had allegedly entered the the building, ransacked the inside of the business and stole two vehicles from their lot, the release noted.

Police eventually located those two vehicles within a few blocks of the business, the release added, while surveillance footage from a nearby business also appeared to capture an unidentified male who is possibly linked to the incident.

If you have any additional information about this case or as to the identity of the unidentified male, you are urged to contact Sgt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.