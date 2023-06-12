Police seeking burglary suspect

Jun. 12—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man they believe was involved in two separate burglaries last week at a local hotel.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Garden Inn, 4021 S. LaFountain St., in reference to a burglary, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

On scene, officers spoke to an employee who stated that sometime between June 1 and 5, someone allegedly forced entry into the business and took a large amount of copper and piping, per the release.

Then around 9 p.m. June 8, officers were called again to the Garden Inn in reference to a burglary in progress, police stated in the release.

Officers on scene spoke to a witness in regard to the incident, and that witness reportedly told investigators that a white male was observed pulling a white van up to the building, the release noted.

Several minutes later, according to the release, there was reportedly a sound of breaking glass, and the witness was able to take several photos of the alleged suspect and the van as it fled the area.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of this man is asked to contact Sgt. Austin McClain or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.