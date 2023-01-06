Police seeking charges against Middleborough school worker who allegedly assaulted 5th grader

Police are looking to press charges against a Middleborough school worker that allegedly assaulted a fifth grader Thursday afternoon.

According to Middleborough Police, the fifth grader was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria worker shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The student was evaluated by the school nurse and their parents were notified of the incident.

The suspect is being summonsed to appear in Wareham District Court and will not be identified unless and until the court approves the charge.

The suspect has been placed on leave by Middleborough Public Schools.

