Police seeking info on driver in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Spokane

Jul. 6—A woman was hit and killed by a driver in the predawn hours of Tuesday in northwest Spokane.

Spokane police and firefighters discovered a dead adult female in the roadway near North Ash Street and West Everett Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Traffic investigators closed off Ash Street on Tuesday morning, between Rowan and Queen avenues, as they investigated the fatality.

The suspected vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the suspected vehicle. The vehicle will likely have front-end damage, they said, and potentially a damaged windshield.

Anyone in the area of the hit-and-run who has unreleased security footage should contact police at (509) 456-2233.