Police seeking driver in hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old boy

Mar. 7—State police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy in Huntington Twp. on Friday.

State police in Shickshinny said on Saturday they received several calls reporting that a dark-colored pickup struck a child on a bicycle on Bonnieville Road around 5:48 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver of the pickup was aware they struck the child and bicycle "due to the impact and the manner in which the vehicle fled the scene," state police said in a press release.

The Luzerne County Coroner's Office released a statement saying Dr. Charles Siebert performed an autopsy on the boy on Saturday and determined his cause of death was blunt head trauma due to a motor vehicle accident and the manner of death was accidental.

Neither state police nor the Coroner's Office released the name of the child.

The Coroner's Office said state police are conducting a criminal investigation into the boy's death.

Police are asking for the public's to identify the vehicle and driver and also ask that auto body repair shops to report any suspicious request for a quick repair to a dark-colored pickups with what appears to be fresh or new damage.

Anyone with information on the fatality should call state police at 570-542-4117 or call 911.

