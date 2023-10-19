Police seeking driver involved in reported hit-and-run with bicyclist

EVANSVILLE — The police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who reportedly struck a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report, Evansville Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of South Alvord Boulevard, near its intersection with Chandler Avenue, in reference to a "hit and run with injury" that occurred between 3:10 p.m. and 3:14 p.m.

Once on scene, the officers located a 50-year-old man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Paramedics from American Medical Response and the Evansville Fire Department rendered aid to the man, who was later transported to a local hospital.

The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday morning, and no arrests had been made.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville police: Driver struck bicyclist and fled scene