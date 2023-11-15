Police seeking help finding dogs stolen in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it is seeking the public’s help in finding dogs that were stolen in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning.

Police said that at about 4:00 a.m., the man was walking the dogs in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street when three suspects approached him, held up a gun, and took his three French Bulldogs.

The French Bulldogs are described as: “Chewy,” a female with brown fur who is about 18 pounds, “Coco,” a female with white fur who is about 30 pounds, and “Buttercup,” a female with brown fur and spots, who is about 25 pounds.

If have any information on the suspect/car involved, call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line 50411.

MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

