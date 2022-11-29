Missing Ridgewood woman found dead in Hawthorne, police say

A 56-year-old Ridgewood woman who had been missing since Monday was found dead the following day, according to a Facebook post by village police.

The body of Deanne Dunne was discovered in Hawthorne where local investigators are looking into her death with assistance from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Ridgewood police department stated on Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected, Ridgewood added.

Earlier Tuesday, Ridgewood police had been asking for the public's help in locating Dunne following her disappearance, according to an earlier post by the Bergen County village's police force.

Ridgewood woman Deanne Dunne has been missing since Monday, police said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood NJ woman found dead after disappearing Monday