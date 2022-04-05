Police seeking help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in an aggravated robbery Monday morning.

An incident report showed that a Dayton officer was dispatched to the Shell Station in the 3600 block of N. Main Street after receiving a report of a pedestrian crash around 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Police said a man tried to steal a black Dodge Caliber from the parking lot of the gas station. He hit and dragged the owner of the car, who was trying to stop him. Police said the man then got out of the car and ran away, heading northbound from the gas station.

The man was described as being 35-45 years old. Surveillance photos from the scene showed that he was wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt, blue jeans and had a gray bookbag.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Dayton Police at (937)-333-2677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.