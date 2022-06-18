Police seeking help in identifying suspect sought in strong-armed robbery in Merced

Merced police officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday at Smiley’s Shell gas station.

Officers responded to a robbery call at 8:41 a.m. at the station at 1480 W. 16th St., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The suspect entered the store and demanded the clerk hand over all the money from the register and cigarettes. The clerk handed over $147 and $300 worth of cigarettes.

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male adult in his 40s. He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. The suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black beanie, black sunglasses, and a black mask.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Richter at 209-388-7801 or richterm@cityofmerced.org.