Police seeking help identifying teen who was found dead in Matthews

Police in Matthews are seeking help identifying a young man who was found dead in a public utility right-of-way area.

Police described the person they found as a Hispanic or Black male, in his mid-to-late teens, approximately 5′7 to 5′8, and approximately 150–160 lbs. He was found along Bathgate Lane.

He was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt, red Nike shorts, and size eight shoes.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play, according to police.

You have any information, you are asked to contact the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

