Police seeking help identifying two burglary suspects who broke into Merced pizzeria

The Merced Police Department are seeking help from the public in identifying two burglary suspects who broke into a Merced pizzeria and stole $400 worth of coins from a vending machine on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on West Olive Avenue in Merced at 6:15 a.m.

Surveillance video showed two suspects used a crowbar to open the rear door. The suspects then stole the coin vending machine.

Police are asking the public if they can identify the suspects or the vehicle to contact Officer Ashley Adame at 209-388-7703 or by email at adamea@cityofmerced.org.

