The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification and location of a vehicle in connection with a shooting in downtown Lubbock that left a 40-year-old man dead.

Investigators are currently looking for a black four-door sedan seen in the area of the 1900 block of Avenue M around 5:30 a.m. on January 13th.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the location at 5:29 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound in his side. He was transported with serious injuries via ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, prompting the investigation to be turned over to Metro.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Perez was in the back of the residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seeking help in identifying vehicle involved in fatal shooting