The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing person from Red Lion, a 32-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 10.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Anthony “Tony” Devitz, who was last seen at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 when he was dropped off at a residence on North Main Street in Red Lion by a rideshare driver. He doesn't drive and usually walks or uses rideshare services, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown khakis and a black golf hat, police reported. He has a buzz-cut haircut now, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 717-428-1011.

Missing person mystery: In search of Kadin Black: Troubled York County teen mysteriously went missing last year

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police seeking help to locate missing man from Red Lion