Police are seeking help in locating missing 19-year-old Weatherford female

A CLEAR alert was issued early Saturday morning as Weatherford police are searching for 19-year-old Kayla Lizzite Plumley.

Plumley was last seen Friday at the 2100 block of Holly Oaks Drive in east Weatherford.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Plumley is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 3” and weighs 150 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and jean shorts.

Residents with any information regarding this endangered missing person can contact the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4300.

CLEAR alerts assist law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.