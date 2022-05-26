Police seeking help from public in locating missing 13-year-old boy from Bellingham

Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Bellingham who officials say could possibly be in danger.

According to police 13-year-old, Asher Mahoney was last seen in the Scott Hill Acres area at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Asher is described as a white juvenile male who is approximately 5′6″, has a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a black bicycle helmet, and riding a black mountain bike.

“There will be a heavy Police presence and temporary road closures in the Easy Street/Douglas Drive area. Police K-9 units will be deployed. Please stay clear of this area,” Bellingham police stated in a Facebook post.

Police ask for the public’s help in locating the young male and to contact BPD at 508-966-1212, or if anyone has security cameras in that area to please check them for any signs of Asher’s whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

