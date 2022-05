The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 38-year-old Merced man.

Michael Nayner was reported missing by a family member on May 4. He was last seen at Joe Herb Park in Merced.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Pinnegar at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org or 209-388-7712 or the Merced Police Department dispatch line at 209-385-6905.