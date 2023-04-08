Police seeking help in solving 2019 homicide at E. Austin park

Police are seeking the public's help to solve the shooting death of Andre Davis Jr. on April 9, 2019.

Four years after he was shot while playing dominoes in an East Austin park, police are asking the public's help to find Andre Davis Jr.'s killer.

Investigators said they have exhausted all available tips and are now asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward. Police are offering a $1,000 reward.

At 10:44 p.m. on April 9, 2019, officers responded to a shooting at Givens Park at 3911 E. 12th St. and found Davis' body in the parking lot. Witnesses said he was playing dominoes when he was approached by one or two people who robbed him and shot him, even though Davis complied with their demands.

Anyone who has information can contact the Austin police cold case unit at 512-974-5250. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

