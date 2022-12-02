Police seeking to ID couple they say passed counterfeit bills at Walmart in northern Berks
Dec. 1—Tilden Township police are seeking information on two suspects they say passed counterfeit bills at the Walmart Supercenter.
Police gave this account:
On Nov. 4 at 4:21 p.m., the male and female passed 16 counterfeit $50 bills at the store, 1800 Tilden Ridge Drive, to fraudulently purchase $784 worth of merchandise.
The incident was reported to police on Nov. 23.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is asked to contact Tilden police at 610-562-9001, or email crimetips@tildentownship.com.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app or by texting ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.