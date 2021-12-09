Police seeking to ID woman who randomly shot at vehicles with children inside in St. Paul and Maplewood

Dec. 9—Police asked for the public's help Thursday to identify a woman they say randomly shot at vehicles with children inside in St. Paul and Maplewood, injuring the driver in one case.

They were not situations of road rage and there were not past interactions between the drivers, according to police who said there was "no apparent reason for the violence."

On July 1, the suspect was slowly driving a white BMW X3 in the area of Beam Avenue and U.S. 61 in Maplewood when she fired a gun at another vehicle. A bullet went through the rear passenger window, narrowly missed a 4-year-old child inside, went through the seat's headrest and into the driver's head, St. Paul police said.

Maplewood police said at the time that the driver was able to drive herself to the nearby St. John's Hospital and her injury was considered non-life threatening.

On Oct. 19, a woman was driving south on Marion Street when the suspect — driving the same BMW — pulled up next to her.

She "started shouting and inexplicably began shooting at her vehicle," police said in a Thursday statement. "The bullets hit the windshield missed the driver and her two children inside."

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 651-266-5650.