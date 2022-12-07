Police seeking information on arrestee who boasted of rape

Dec. 7—Tahlequah police officials are asking the public to come forward with information on a local man after social media messages they described as "alarming" surfaced.

Police Chief Nate King said his office was notified by several people who saw messages were reportedly made by Brandon Clayton McMurtrey. The suspect, a tribal member, is being held at the Tahlequah Police Department on a misdemeanor warrant.

"The messages were to someone who we tracked down, and we tracked down a victim on Monday. She believes he may have broken into her house at some point in time over the past month or so," King said.

King said the messages allegedly sent by McMurtrey on Facebook had to do with his saying he wanted to show them "how good a rape victim could feel." The messages also alleged McMurtrey was in possession of child pornography.

"We're concerned there may be other victims out there who have had interactions with Mr. McMurtrey that made them feel uncomfortable," King said.

King said search warrants for electronic devices have been procured, and officials are gathering other evidence, and seeking out victims and witnesses.

This isn't the first time McMurtrey's actions have been a focus of public concern. He was arrested Aug. 13 after he reportedly harassed a store employee and allegedly left a note describing public rape.

At that time, officers were dispatched to Dollar General on Choctaw Street in regard to a disturbance. A woman said McMurtrey was walking around inside the store.

"[She] stated Brandon left a note that had her name in the note, and it also talked about rape. [She] also gave me a silver tablet that belonged to Brandon that was left inside of the restroom," Officer Michael Gray wrote in his police report.

The woman said McMurtrey took off his pants, which were wet, inside the restroom.

Gray entered the store and met with McMurtrey, who claimed his name was Josh Brandon. Gray patted the man down and found a marijuana pipe and his identification, which showed his real name was McMurtrey.

"I asked 'Brandon' how he knew [the woman] and he stated he heard other employees say her name," Gray said.

McMurtrey said he gave a false name because he thought it would be "funny." He was arrested for obstructing an officer and possession of paraphernalia.

King said detectives are refreshing that investigation, as it would have gone to tribal court.

You can help

Anyone with information or who has had alarming interactions with McMurtrey are asked to call the TPD at 918-456-8801.