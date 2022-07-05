Police seeking information in July 4th shooting on I-464

Virginia State Police are looking for help identifying a person involved in a non-fatal July 4 shooting on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake.

Troopers were called to the scene near Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street at 10:52 p.m. Police said the victim was shot by a person firing out of the rear passenger window in the car in front of them.

The victim was the front seat passenger in a silver Dodge Ram truck.

Virginia State Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting, including a description of the vehicle the shooter was in.

Investigators are looking for more information from any who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with more information can contact the Virginia State Police at via phone at (757)424-6800 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.