Police seeking information about shooting of Aliquippa man 22 years after his death

Police are looking for information on the shooting death of an Aliquippa man, 22 years after his death.

Marvin Steals, 27, was found shot to death Jan. 29, 2001, on Temple Road, Center Township, in Beaver County.

Investigators learned Steals has several arguments earlier that day, one that ended with a man drawing a gun, according to a news release.

Steals was seen at numerous bars in Aliquippa the the night of the shooting, including at Champagne Lounge on Franklin Avenue, which is where he was last seen, getting into a vehicle with two males.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-773-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

