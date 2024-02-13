Police seeking information on shooting in Moon Township

Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Moon Township.

A 9-1-1 call placed just after midnight Tuesday alerted investigators to a shooting in the 200 block of Abbott Street. When they arrived, they learned the shooting took place on Maple Avenue.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

