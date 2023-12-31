Police seeking man accused of sexual assault of minor

Dec. 31—Honolulu police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in a child abuse case.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for Sani Jennings, who is wanted for a $100,000 grand jury bench warrant for alleged continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

Jennings, 55, is 5-feet, 8-inches, 197 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.