Police seeking man in property damage crash

Apr. 2—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe struck a parked vehicle outside an area business and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 23, officers responded to Kroger, 2821 S. Washington St., in reference to the incident, per a KPD media release.

Upon arriving on scene, officers spoke with a woman who stated that an individual in a silver or blue SUV backed into her vehicle in the store's parking lot, caused damage to her vehicle and then left the area, the release indicated.

Police then obtained store surveillance footage from the day the incident occurred.

That footage reportedly showed a man in a silver SUV drive into the Kroger parking lot, exit the SUV and enter the store, leave the store and then get back into his SUV, the release stated.

The release added that the SUV was then reportedly seen backing out of a parking spot and striking the alleged victim's vehicle, according to the release.

Authorities say the man then exited his vehicle, examined the other vehicle and then reportedly left the scene without providing any information.

If anyone recognizes this man, you are asked to contact Officer Eric Willhite at ewillhite@cityofkokomo.org or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.