Police seeking man in recent theft case

Jul. 19—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man they believe was involved in a theft from a small local business back in May.

Police did not release the name of the business involved, but court documents note that a warrant was issued last month for Derrick D. Moore, 49, on preliminary charges of theft, check fraud and counterfeiting, all Level 6 felonies, for his alleged role in the investigation.

According to a department media release, authorities have attempted to locate Moore since issuing that warrant, but those attempts have been unsuccessful.

Investigators also did not indicate in the release whether Moore is still in Kokomo at this time, but anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

