Police seeking man who they say shot into a house when denied access to party, injuring one

Thomas Hartwell, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

May 24—Police say they're searching for a man who, when he wasn't allowed into a neighbor's house for a party, shot "multiple rounds" into the house, injuring one person.

Cobb County Police responded at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a person shot at a home on Westchase Drive, Marietta, according to Officer S.A. Barner, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.

On arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Barner said. That man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the suspect, Cody Demmitt, fled the scene after shooting multiple rounds into the house where he was denied access to a party. Demmitt has a warrant for his arrest and faces charges of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

