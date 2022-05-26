Police seeking missing person

May 26—The Howard County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Betty Stroup, 80, was last seen around 3:51 a.m. Thursday, according to a HCSO media release, at her residence in the 2300 block of North 100 East.

Stroup — who authorities say has dementia — is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall, with green eyes and white hair.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Police say Stroup was last seen in burgundy pajamas with heart shapes on them, and she may possibly have a black Shih Tzu with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Scott Waymire at 765-614-3463.