Police seeking missing woman

Jun. 9—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a woman who's been missing since Monday morning.

Natalie Alcorn, 39, of Kokomo, was last seen walking away from her residence shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Center Road, according to a KPD media release.

Police say Alcorn suffers from schizophrenia and frequently has conversations with people who aren't there, the release noted, and authorities added that she has also been known to get rides with strangers.

She is described as a white female who is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, per the release, and she also has reddish blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact KPD at 765-457-1105.