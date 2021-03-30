  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NYPD seeking more information on brutal subway attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The disturbing video shows one man punching another in the head and choking him until he appears to lose consciousness. No one could be seen helping or intervening.

Video Transcript

- Governor Cuomo says that he has now directed a state police hate crimes task force to assist the NYPD investigation into this violent attack on an Asian man on the subway. We warn you, the video is disturbing. You see a man repeatedly punching the victim in the head and then choking him until he apparently loses consciousness.

No one on that subway train intervened to help. Police retweeted this video today and are asking for any information on when this happened and the people involved. The video was originally posted by an account that says the beating took place on Manhattan-bound J Train near the Kosciuszko Street Station in Bushwick.

Recommended Stories

  • NY expands vaccine eligibility to 30+ on Tuesday

    New York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all those 30 years and older beginning Tuesday, and all those 16 and up can begin to schedule appointments on April 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

  • Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway

    The 37-year-old woman told police the man followed her as she was transferring between subway trains.

  • Wake-Up Weather: Plenty of sunshine

    There will be plenty of sunshine Tuesday and it will be a bit milder as temperatures approach 60.

  • Rise of violent crimes against Asian American create 'anxiety,' 'fear'

    Advocates believe part of the reason behind the increase is a direct result of pandemic-related discrimination.

  • The Pandemic Is at Turning Point — But to Me, As An Asian American, Things Feel Worse Than Ever

    Anti-Asian hate crimes surged at the beginning of the pandemic — and a year later, the situation has only gotten worse, leaving an immeasurable impact on the mental health and well-being of Asian-Americans.

  • NJ superintendent accused of dismissing BLM, anti-Asian hate

    Students who spoke with Eyewitness News said they aren't accusing the superintendent of racism, but they're frustrated their concerns are being silenced.

  • In Goldman securities case, U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over investor class actions

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday struggled in a case involving Goldman Sachs Group Inc over how judges should determine when shareholders can collectively sue publicly traded companies for fraudulent statements that keep their stock prices artificially high. The justices heard arguments in Goldman's appeal of a lower court ruling that permitted a class action suit by shareholders accusing the bank and three former executives of concealing conflicts of interest when creating risky subprime securities before the 2008 financial crisis in violation of a federal investor-protection law. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and other pensions that purchased Goldman shares between February 2007 and June 2010 sued the company, accusing it of violating an anti-fraud provision of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and a related SEC regulation.

  • Marcus Cannon ready to return to football, return home

    Marcus Cannon was one of eight players who opted out for the Patriots last season. As a survivor of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, the offensive lineman had his health to consider during the pandemic. Cannon, 32, is returning this season but not to the Patriots. New England traded him to the Texans, so he is returning to [more]

  • Activists Seek Coca-Cola Boycott, Claiming Company Too Quiet Over Georgia Voting Law Changes

    Activists in Georgia are attempting to organize a boycott of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) for not coming out strongly against the state’s new voting law. The Activists’ Demands: Leaders of the AME Sixth Episcopal District, which encompasses more than 500 predominantly Black churches in Georgia, have criticized the Atlanta-based company for not aggressively voicing its opposition to the changes in the state’s election laws. The new measures include additional identification requirements for absentee ballots and restrictions on drop boxes for collecting absentee ballots. Critics of the law have argued it represents a new effort at voter suppression, with President Joe Biden referring to it as “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” Bishop Reginald Jackson, presiding prelate of the AME Sixth Episcopal District, told a rally in Atlanta, “If Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack. “Boycotting is not something we really want to do. Coca-Cola is a fine company. But at the same time, we think all of these major companies have responsibilities on issues of social justice.” The Coca-Cola Experience: On March 26, Coca-Cola issued a statement that said, “We believe voting is a foundational right in America, and access should be broad-based and inclusive.” The company added it was “active with the Metro Atlanta Chamber in expressing our concerns and advocating for positive change in voting legislation ... We will continue to identify opportunities for engagement and strive for improvements aimed at promoting and protecting the rights to vote in our home state and elsewhere.” Coca-Cola has a history of supporting the cause of racial equality. During the 1950s, the company was among the first to prominently feature Black entertainers and athletes in its advertising. In 1964, when Atlanta’s corporate leaders initially refused to participate in a special event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s winning of the Nobel Peace Prize, Coca-Cola’s then-CEO J. Paul Austin stepped forward first by securing a corporate presence at the event. The city’s other corporate leaders then followed his lead. The company exited the South African market in 1986 in protest of the apartheid policies, selling its business interests to a multiracial investors group. However, in 2000 Coca-Cola was ordered to pay $156 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a group of Black employees accusing the company of racial discrimination. CEO James Quincey has referred to the circumstances leading up to the lawsuit as a “grave” error, stating, “As the judge said, our biggest issue was not that we made mistakes and that there were individual cases, but that when we knew, we didn’t act to remedy and improve.” What Happens Next: Other activist groups have been seeking to move Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game from Atlanta and the PGA of America’s Masters tournament out of Augusta in protest of the new legislation. Biden told reporters on Friday that the Justice Department was "taking a look" at the new Georgia measures, but admitted he was uncertain if the federal government could have it nullified. "We don't know quite exactly what we can do at this point," he said. Photo courtesy Coca-Cola South Africa. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: ReportAirbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Judy Chu and Georgia members of Congress co-sponsor resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate

    32 U.S. senators and 101 U.S. representatives have co-sponsored a resolution to condemn anti-Asian hate after shootings in Atlanta killed eight victims, including six Asian women.Why it matters: The push comes amid a yearlong spike in hate and violence against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Congressional leaders introduced the resolution, whose co-sponsors are all Democrats, last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe resolution "condemns the recent shootings in Atlanta, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to combat hate against the AAPI community," according to a press release distributed Monday.It also condemns "the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence" that led to the shootings.The resolution is led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and members of Congress from Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D), Nikema Williams (D) and Lucy McBath (D).Between the lines: The GOP will face considerable pressure to back the resolution, considering 164 House Republicans opposed a similar measure introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) last year.GOP freshman Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), both of whom are Asian American women, have been outspoken about anti-Asian racism and former President Trump's "China virus" rhetoric.What they're saying: "We must stand against AAPI hate and violence, full stop," Warnock said in a statement. "Let me be clear: hate, including hate that hurts and kills members of the Asian-American community, has no place in Georgia—or anywhere in our country.""This was a hate crime, plain and simple," Chu added. "But this violence has long predated the murders in Georgia ... That is why it is so important that all leaders speak out to reject bigotry and violence."Go deeper: Atlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Beach curfew calmed spring break. City to extend crackdown despite business pleas.

    Miami Beach’s spring break crackdown may have evoked backlash from business owners and inspired late-night TV parodies, but city leaders said Monday that emergency curfew and travel restrictions had made a difference: crowds last weekend were smaller and calmer than in past weeks.

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • GSK to fill up to 60 million Novavax vaccine doses for Britain

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -GlaxoSmithKline has agreed in principle to handle the final part of the manufacturing process for up to 60 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in Britain, widening the company's role in the fight against the pandemic. A detailed agreement with the U.S. biotech firm Novavax and the UK government's vaccines taskforce has yet to be signed, it added. Britain struck a deal to buy 60 million doses of Novavax’s vaccine candidate in August.

  • Miss Grand Myanmar pleads for help for her country

    "Today, in my country, Myanmar, while I'm doing speech on this day, there are so many people dying," said Miss Grand Myanmar, Han Lay, during her over two-minute speech on the Miss Grand International pageant stage.After the bloodiest day since the February 1 military coup, with 114 deaths on Saturday (March 27), thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform.Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • Chinese digital art mocks Western criticism of labour conditions in Xinjiang

    A digital illustration by a prominent Chinese propaganda artist mocking Western governments, media and businesses critical of labour conditions in Xinjiang has gone viral on China's social media. The digital art by the artist who goes by the name Wuheqilin, referring to a one-horned Chinese mythical beast, shows two figures with white pointed hoods interviewing a scarecrow in a field of cotton and Black slaves. Steadying the cross on which the scarecrow is held is a hooded figure wearing a Minneapolis police uniform, an apparent reference to the police officer who pressed his knee on the neck of a dying George Floyd last year.

  • Tom Brady celebrated 3/28 with a nod to his 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI

    He's only KIND OF trolling.

  • I'm obsessed with Living Proof's hair products for extending the life of my blowouts—save $30 right now

    Get $80 worth of high-end haircare products for $50!

  • The Southern Baptist Convention Confronts Critical Race Theory

    Creating a “movement of churches that engages all of the peoples in America, not just one kind. . . . That is very difficult, . . . and anybody who says that that’s not true has never actually done it.” These words from J. D. Greear, the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention, come at the latest difficult juncture for the largest denomination in the United States. Grear, for his part, is trying to navigate a middle ground between members of the church who (in his words) see “southern” as more important than “Baptist” and those who have embraced critical race theory (CRT), the idea that the sin of racism is collective and ever present. A few months ago, two prominent black pastors left the denomination after a group of seminary presidents released a statement saying that CRT is incompatible with the SBC’s statement of faith. Since then the two sides have gone back and forth about exactly what critical race theory is and whether it diminishes the role of forgiveness in a religious context or the idea that all people hold equal value in God’s eyes. It is tempting for people in the pews to throw their hands up and dismiss this as either a politicized debate over whether Christians are racist or a dispute over academic abstractions. The truth, though, is that this controversy over critical race theory could have real-life implications for a population that is already among the most vulnerable — children in the foster-care system. In recent years Evangelical congregations, including a great many Southern Baptist ones, have led a revolution in foster care and adoption. They have formed hundreds of ministries and other organizations devoted to the recruitment, training, and support of families who foster or who adopt children out of foster care. And their efforts have shown enormous success, both in drawing more people into the system but also giving them the education and the help that they need to stay in it for the long term. There are, of course, a disproportionately high number of black children in the foster-care system and a disproportionately low number of (nonrelative) black foster and adoptive families. And so, inevitably, many of the families who volunteer to foster or adopt do not look like the children they are caring for. There was a time when this development would have been celebrated as a triumph of tolerance and racial harmony. But that time is not today. Instead, it is hardly uncommon for our cultural elites to question these interracial relationships. A recent article from scholars at the Brookings Institution cited as still “relevant” today the 1972 statement against transracial adoption by the National Association of Black Social Workers: “Only a Black family can transmit the emotional and sensitive subtleties of perception and reaction essential for a Black child’s survival in a racist society.” And it is not just secular commentators who have made this claim. An article in the Catholic magazine America also cited the same statement and added that white parents who adopt black children are “establishing a situation that risks repeating a dangerous narrative: White people are the benevolent rescuers and patrons of needy Black people. So it is important to say right at the start that when white parents adopt a child of another race or ethnicity, they are depriving that child of a profoundly valuable resource: a mother and/or father who can guide that child in navigating U.S. culture as a minority and can also connect that child to the rich cultural heritage that is their birthright.” Though most Americans have been largely insulated from or unmoved by these ideas, they are spreading. Telling potential foster and adoptive parents that they are responsible for “depriving that child” is a dangerous game — and one that is likely to result in more parents being reluctant to step up. Why would you want to be part of the problem? And if critical race theory has come to Southern Baptist seminaries, these ideas are spreading much faster than we think. John Wilson, the former editor of Books & Culture, an Evangelical literary journal, tells me that “these ideas have gained a foothold in constituencies that on the face of it you wouldn’t think would be so vulnerable to buying into them.” Wilson, who lives near and has many friends at Wheaton College, a flagship Evangelical school, says that even there “it is often framed as you have to accept the effusions of someone like Ibram X. Kendi” (who criticized Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett for her transracial adoptions). Either that “or you’re just perpetuating the racism of the past.” Even if the proponents don’t refer to these ideas as critical race theory, they will often talk about the problems of systemic racism, how white people are collectively guilty for the treatment of blacks, and how the stain of racism has created a permanent division between racial groups that cannot be bridged. Wilson says the rhetoric about these transracial relationships is “so unbalanced. This work is incredibly sacrificial, but instead of honoring that, these families are portrayed as having perpetuated an injustice.” Jedd Medefind, president of the Christian Alliance for Orphans, tells me that he is concerned that these ideas “could be something that paralyzes the willingness of some white Christians to be involved in child welfare.” He sees some division in the Christian community between folks who are more elite — “progressive churches tend to be more in sync with cultural trends” — and people who just say, “There are kids in need right now and we need to help them.” Thomas Kidd, a historian at Baylor University, is somewhat less worried. He says that in his own church in Texas he has seen little awareness of these social-media controversies: “I think the compelling value of adoption and foster care would totally overcome that. For your average church, those are unassailable commitments.” But he does acknowledge that, among Christians in more-liberal parts of the country, “you could run into people who take ideas” about systemic racism and transracial adoption “seriously.” Indeed, these ideas spread pretty quickly, especially in an era of social media. The messages from hip, liberal pastors of yesterday are easily found in more-conservative churches today. One need only look at the change in the view of international adoption. Twenty years ago there was no doubt that international adoption was an “unassailable commitment” on the part of Evangelical congregations across the country. Now it is much more common to hear people talk about trying to help children in their home countries and even suggest that bringing international orphans to the U.S. demonstrates a kind of “white man’s burden” attitude. Indeed, just last year Bethany Christian Services announced the end of its international adoption program, something no one would have foreseen just a decade ago. And it’s not because there is a shortage of orphans who won’t be cared for in their own countries. For his part, Medefind believes “there can be a de-escalation” in these conversations about race. For the sake of the kids who need families, let’s hope so.

  • Woman creates incredible nail art using onions, pineapple peels and more

    Nail artist @ilysmnails has gone viral on TikTok for her unconventional manicures.