Police seeking persons of interest, vehicle after dog shot and killed in Jamaica Plain

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding persons of interest and a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of a dog in Jamaica Plain last month.

The dog was shot and killed around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the area of 279 Centre St., police said in a statement on Monday.

Police did not release further details about the canine or a possible motive for shooting and killing the animal.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-5628.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

