Police seeking possible additional victims after suspect arrested for sexual assault of a child

Apr. 28—A Rockwall man remains in custody, charged with multiple counts of allegedly molesting children.

The Rockwall Police Department is seeking the public's help in determining whether there are other potential victims of William Bynum, 64.

According to a press release, police began investigating an outcry of sexual assault that occurred in the 100 block of Gumbo Drive in Rockwall.

The subsequent investigation resulted in Bynum's arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Information obtained during the investigation indicates that Bynum may have sexually abused other children in the past.

As the investigation continued, police identified several additional people who were being victimized by Bynum.

Detectives believe that Bynum may be responsible for crimes dating back as far as the early 1980s. All of the victims were children when the offenses occurred.

Police are disseminating this information for the purposes of identifying any unknown victims. The cities Bynum has lived during this time period include Quinlan, Channelview, TX, Birmingham, AL, and Lawton, OK.

Bynum is currently held in the Rockwall County Jail on six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child, and two counts of display of harmful material to a minor. His total bond amount for these charges is $1,125,000.

Anyone with information on sexual abuse cases related to Bynum is encouraged to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7721.