Police seeking possible serial robber after a spree of armed robberies at Akron stores

The same masked robber is believed to be targeting neighborhood discount and drug stores in Akron.

Akron police say in the latest instance a man walked into a Family Dollar store on South Arlington Street around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and demanded money from a worker.

The man told the cashier that he had a gun and fled with cash.

Just six minutes later, police say, they believe the same man walked into a nearby Dollar General store on Brown Street and once again demanded cash.

In this instance, the worker ran to the back of the store and the robber ran out of the store without any cash.

Police say they believe the same man is also responsible for a pair of robberies on the same day last week.

A robber walked into a Family Dollar on Copley Road around 2:25 p.m. Thursday and walked up to a cashier appearing to purchase some batteries and pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say he reached into the cash register and grabbed money and then ran from the store.

Just 15 minutes later, police received a call that a Walgreens also on Copley Road had been robbed by the same suspect at gunpoint.

Like the previous incident, the man produced a handgun and demanded cash from the worker at a register.

Police say the suspect in the incidents wore a mask over his face.

Anyone with any information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

