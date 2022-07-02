Police seeking public’s help in locating 56-year missing man in Merced

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing 56-year old man.

The family of Rodney Rodriguez reported him missing on Friday. They are concerned for his well-being, according to police.

Rodriguez was last seen in the 3300 block of Pierre Court in Merced on June 30 at approximately 6 p.m.

Rodriguez is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He uses a walker to get around.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Brandon Holder at 209-388-7786 or by email at holderb@cityofmerced.org.