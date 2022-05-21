Police are seeking public’s help in locating Merced man, 47, wanted for bank robbery

A 47-year old Merced man is wanted on suspicion of robbing a bank in Merced on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a bank robbery at PNC Bank, located at 3065 G Street in Merced, on Friday at 10:01 a.m.

The suspect robbed the bank by passing a note to the teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The suspect was later identified as Jzon Edward Buckner, 47, of Merced.

Detectives responded and were able to obtain still photos of the suspect from when he was inside the bank. A witness also provided a video of the suspect fleeing the scene in a white van.

A detective observed a man fleeing from the area in the van shortly after. The man driving the man matched the description of the suspect from the bank robbery.

A traffic stop was attempted and a pursuit initiated when the driver of the van fled away at a high rate of speed. The van crashed and the driver ran from the van in the 2300 block of Ash Avenue in Merced.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t locate the suspect.

Merced Police Officers located the clothing a bank robbery suspect wore during the robbery and an undisclosed amount of cash at his residence on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Buckner is on Federal Probation and State Parole for previous robberies that he committed. Police searched Buckner’s residence and located the clothing Buckner was wearing during the robbery and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency were found in a trash can nearby.

A robbery warrant was issued for Buckner’s arrest. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Buckner.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.