Police seeking public’s help locating missing elderly couple last seen in Newton

Newton Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly couple.

80-year-old Toshimichi Shinohara, and his 76-year-old wife Lillian were last seen leaving their son’s house in Newton on Friday, December 8, 2023, around 12:22 p.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the couple was believed to be driving to Stowe, Mass. to pick apples before driving back to their house in Falmouth, MA. They are driving their 2012 black Volvo XC70 with plates: 4VY386.

Their vehicle was last seen on Saturday, December 9, 2023, around 10 a.m. on Route 84 in Brewster, New York. Brewster is a village about 50 miles north of New York City, near the Connecticut state line.

Toshimichi is described as an Asian male with white hair and a white mustache, he was last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans, and a beige baseball hat.

Lillian is described as an Asian female with black hair and a noticeably slow walk.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Toshimichi or Lillian Shinohara or their vehicle to contact the Newton Police Department at (617) 796-2100 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

