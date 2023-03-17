Police seeking public’s help in locating teenage girl from Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating 17-year-old Kyrrah Norris of Dorchester.

Norris was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday after leaving her residence on Columbia Road, police said.

She is described as a black female, about 5′5″, 180 lbs., with black dreadlocked hair and dark green framed glasses. There is no clothing description available at this time.

Kyrrah may be in the area of a family member’s home on Mystic Avenue in Somerville, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW