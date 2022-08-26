Police seeking public’s help on vehicle shooting

Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at SE Putnam Street.

Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim who reported their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle was parked at the victim’s residence at the time the shooting took place.

Shell casings and one unfired bullet were found in the area. Lake City police said they were unable to locate any witnesses and that no injuries occurred because of the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with one of the investigators.

