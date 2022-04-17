Police seeking public's help after child's body found in Washington County woods

SELLERSBURG, Indiana — An investigation is underway after a child's body was found in a heavily wooded area of Washington County on Saturday night.

An area resident reportedly found the body of a Black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County at around 7:30 p.m. and contacted authorities. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and detectives from the Indiana State Police branch in Sellersburg later arrived to investigate.

Sgt. Cary Huls, Indiana State Police Post 45, said ISP is checking to see if any missing children have been reported.

"Someone out there knows something," he said. "They might think, well I haven't seen so-and-so in a couple days and I'm getting odd answers from the people who were supposed to care for him. Someone knows something, and we want that person to call."

Investigators have not released a time or cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials say the child is believed to be between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, is approximately four feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut. Investigators believe the child's death occurred sometime within the past week.

Anyone with information about the child's possible identity is asked to call Detective Matt Busick at 812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

