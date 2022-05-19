Police seeking public's help in shooting

May 18—WILLIMANTIC Willimantic Police are seeking the public's help finding the vehicle driven by the suspects of a shooting after a bullet struck an apartment building on Monday.

Police released a photo of the vehicle this morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Kingswood Apartments at approximately 4 p. m. Upon arrival, officers determined that an apartment was struck by a single bullet that traveled through the exterior and lodged into an interior wall.

Police said Thursday morning multiple adults and children were in the apartment, none of whom were injured.

Multiple suspects have been identified by officers. According to police, the suspects were described as three 20- 25 year old males.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud argument between people in the street, culminating in what sounded like a gunshot.

The Willimantic Police Detective Division has taken over the investigation.

